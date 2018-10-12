Harrogate to host Oasis v Blur battle!

The classic Britpop era battle of Oasis versus Blur is being revived by Harrogate’s Vinyl Sessions next week.

Inspired by the first-ever National Album Day this weekend, music fans will get the choice next Wednesday to choose between two classic albums released within weeks of each other in 1995 - (What’s the Story) Morning Glory by Oasis and The Great Escape by Blur - to be played on magnificent vintage hi-hi at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House in Harrogate.

Blur's Damon Albarn on stage in Leeds at the peak of Britpop. (Picture by Dan Oxtoby)



Both albums were released at the high water mark of Britpop in 1995 trailed by warring singles - Roll With it versus Country House.



In the event, it was Blur who won the battle at the time but the audience has the power to reverse that outcome at the free event next Wednesday.



The ‘loser’ will still get a partial airing on the Dual CS503 with AT95E cartridge, Yamaha CA1000 (1974) Amplifier leading, Yamaha CR600 Receiver, KEF Reference 104 & Goodmans Magnum Loudspeakers.



Since it was first launched to raise funds for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity, this event dedicated to classic albums played on vinyl has proved to be quite a hit with music fans, showcasing Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and Led Zeppelin IV, not to forget an ‘in person’ talk with legendary producer Ken Scott on David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and The Beatles’ White Album.



Kicking off at 7.30pm, the latest Vinyl Session will feature an introductory talk on Oasis and Blur by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Advance booking online is advised at www.vinylsessions.org.

