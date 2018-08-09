Harrogate to host major soul music event

As if more proof were needed that Harrogate has always had a strong rock, pop and soul (and more) culture running parallel to classical music, the town is now hosting an all-day soul event this Saturday in not one but three rooms in one of its largest venues.

Some of the same people involved in Soulful vinyl records events at St Robert’s Club and occasional Northern Soul nights at Bilton WMC are now involved in a massive Charity Soul extravaganza at the Manhattan Club in the fight against cancer.

Harrogate DJ Ian Smith.

This varied feast of soul music in all its shapes and forms will star top soul band Soulutions.

Led by singer Louise Mehan, the band are famous for albums such as Destiny and singles such as Listen, original copies of which now sell for up to £200 each.

Soulutions will also be performing tracks off their new album Thankful.

The all-dayer will run from 5pm to 2am with funds going to Professor Norman Maitland’s cancer research unit at York District Hospital.

The day will have a local musical element - the third ‘stage’ in the Manhattan Club’s Harlem Room will see a collaboration between two popular Harrogate clubs – the aforementioned Soulful and Movin’ on a Groove which is usually held at the Ivory Bar.

Meanwhile, the Modern Soul Room will feature DJs such as Mallay Meah, Paul Atkinson, Richard Lodge of the White Bull in Gisburn and Steve Murphy from The Wardrobe in Leeds.

The Northern Room will boast DJs including Jools Metcalfe from Brighouse and Glen Walker Foster of Soul Net Radio.

All rooms will feature fantastic sounds on vinyl.



Tickets are available from Nigel Carter on 07957 465223.

More news you may be interested in...

Amazing Knaresborough boy, 5, organises charity event for stricken cousin