1970s rock gods Led Zeppelin are the subject of the next Vinyl Session at Harrogate’s Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Oxford Street.

The album in question is the legendary Led Zeppelin IV, complete with Rock n Roll, Stairway to Heaven and more.

Featuring a top-of-the range vintage hi fi and drinks on tap, the event takes place on Wednesday, September 26. Book a free place at the Vinyl Sessions website.

