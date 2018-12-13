Harrogate singer hits number 1!

Harrogate singer Holly Rose Webber is celebrating her biggest success to date.

Last week saw the country-flavoured rock-pop vocalist and talented songwriter’s The Nashville Sessions EP hit the top of the iTunes chart.

Holly’s latest impressive release not only reached number one in the country charts it also rose to number eight in the general charts.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser on Monday, Holly said: “What a whirlwind the last few days have been. Number one in the iTunes country chart! It still feels like a dream.

“Even up until yesterday I was in the top three and this morning Dolly Parton has knocked me off to fourth - I’ll take that.

“I’ve been totally overwhelmed by everyone’s support and well wishes.”

The Nashville Sessions EP sees Holly working with Grammy Award-winning producer Ray Kennedy on her own impressive songs such as Love Ain’t Enough at Room & Board Studio in the heart of the US state of Tennessee.

The hand-picked backing band included Kenny Vaughan on electric guitar and Steve Mackey on bass, as well benefiting from backing vocals by songwriter James House, who has penned songs for the likes of Rod Stewart, The Mavericks and Dwight Yoakum.

The sessions not only saw the cream of Nashville musicians backing her but also a British rock n roll legend in the shape of Joe Brown.

Holly’s debut album, Sparkle and Fade, was released to rave reviews in 2015.

