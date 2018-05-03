Harrogate set for new vinyl album events

Vinyl record fans have a treat in store in Harrogate - and it’s all in a good cause.

The Vinyl Sessions will offer a unique opportunity to listen to classic vinyl albums on magnificently restored vintage Hi-Fi just as the artists intended while raising funds for Friends of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

The cover of classic album Rumours by Fleetwood Mac.

Next Wednesday, May 9 will see the start of the series of talk-plus-classic album at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Oxford Street in Harrogate.

Each session will feature a guest speaker, followed by the playing of the album in full on powerful vintage hi-fi equipment - Sony, KEF, Monitor Audio, Marantz, Goodmans, Sansui, Trio and more.

Next week’s album will be Rumours by Fleetwood Mac.

The events start at 7.30pm and begins with a presentation on the music from a special guest then a brief summary of the audio equipment.

At approximately 8.00pm the album will be played in full, no distractions - talking and mobile phones not welcome!- to focus on and enjoy the music as it was meant to be.

Finally, there will be time for social chat and any questions.

Admission will be by donation (suggested £5) and Friends of Harrogate Hospital can claim gift aid.