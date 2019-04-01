Harrogate rapper's hard-hitting message

A Harrogate rapper has taken his own life experience and turned it into a new socially-conscious track highlighting the harsh realities of being a jobseeker in modern-day Britain.

Early 20-something Lence, who is based in Leeds, first made an impact with his mixtape called Abstract Views in September 2013 and the album Set the Pace in 2016.

Sharp and sophisticated, his latest track, Industry of Unemployment, shows boasts his trademark intelligent lyrics and rapid-fire rapping.

Lence, whose brand new mixtape, Lence - Like You Are, is available on all digital outlets wrote: “I wrote Industry of Unemployment about my experiences at the Job Centre.

"I had been to lots interviews for jobs and sat across from my advisor showing them my job search many times.

“I wanted to turn a negative aspect of my life into a positive and connect with the people around me that I saw on a daily basis experiencing the same situations.”

The highly-effective video, shot in Leeds, was directed and co-edited by Lence himself and filmed and co-edited by Lisa Boardman of In Other Words.

The Harrogate-Leeds rapper next Harrogate show will take place at the Blues Bar on Sunday, April 14.

"I was unsure how to make the first move with the track because I knew I wanted it to express everything I felt.

"For every line to mean something. I began to remember all the phrases I had heard people say at the Job Centre.

"I made a note of them and went to the studio where I got my friends I was working with to say them.

"An artist called Miri that I am making a project with played the role of a Job Centre Advisor. From there I worked with ExP who records me to place the phrases throughout the track. I wanted to paint a picture and create an atmosphere.

"I recorded with Chills Myth who made the beat and he added some more voice overs for the phrases I had written.

"I went back and forth between the studios, making sure I did the idea justice. ExP did the voice over for the angry Job Centre employee - a part I wrote towards the of the track.

"Once I had the finished audio, I was aware that it felt like a small radio play with all the different sounds contained in one space.

"It was important that it was brought to life visually in a way that would capture the message.

"I worked on the visual with Lisa Boardman of In Other Words who filmed the video.

"I directed it in order for it to match up with what I had imagined and we edited it together."

Credits for Lence's Industry of Unemployment

Job Advisors played by Miri, ExP and Tom

Beat Produced by Chills Myth

Video filmed by Lisa Boardman

Edited by Lence and Lisa Boardman

Directed by Lence

