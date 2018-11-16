Harrogate panto: What's in store this year?

After last year’s record-breaking year, the team at Harrogate Theatre are ready to present another blockbusting pantomime in Harrogate.

The big reveal in the build-up to launch night in less than two weeks’ time is that this year’s panto is Jack and the Beanstalk - and its most popular cast member is back for his 19th year in a row at Harrogate Theatre!

Now a panto legend, Tim Stedman will follow his hilarious turn as bungling joker Muddles in Beauty and the Beast last year, by taking on the role of Simon Trott, Jack’s very silly little brother.

The importance of the theatre’s annual panto can scarcely be over-stated.

As well as the huge financial contribution it makes to the theatre’s wellbeing, it also occupies in the heart of readers, school children and panto fans across the district.

The experienced team behind the show’s enduring success put it down to maintaining an old-fashioned, intelligent and family-friendly approach - albeit with modern songs and plenty of slapstick.

An embrace of tradition also extends to the main players behind the scenes.

The theatre’s chief executive David Bown and associate director Phil Lowe both return as the scriptwriters while Lowe will also be also the director once again this year.

The musical director is Nick Lacey, the choreographer is Sophie Zealand while Morgan Brind makes his Harrogate debut as set and costume sesigner.

Other prominent cast members for Jack and the Beanstalk, which will run from November 28 to January 20 include Howard Chadwick as Dame Trott and Christina Harris as Princess Jill.

Unveiled: Top Harrogate artist's new exhibition