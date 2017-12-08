Harrogate on Channel 5 soon!

Excitement has spread through the town as the screening date for an entire Channel 5 documentary about how Harrogate celebrates Christmas looms.

The Channel 5 TV film crew have been visiting Harrogste to see local businesses pull out all the stops to enchant visitors with truly spectacular Christmas windows, whilst competing with each other for the coveted Best Windows awards.

Among, of course, was Bettys shop where Bettys Head of Beautiful, Robyn Cox was captured by the cameras beavering away to create a buit of seasonal window magic.

By the date of the broadcast is 9pm on December 14 and 15.