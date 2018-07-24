Harrogate Film Society shoot their own movie

The keen film buffs of the esteemed Harrogate Film Society don't just show movies - sometimes they make them.

When some of the world's best authors arrived in Harrogate for the hugely popular Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival at the Old Swan Hotel last week, the film society's pop-up cinema arm, Flash Film, was ready to pounce.



The team managed to track down Don Winslow, one of the world's biggest-selling authors, on the Saturday afternoon at the festival and filmed a 10 minute interview with him.



One of his bestsellers, Savages, was turned into a Hollywood movie in 2102 by Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone with Benicio del Toro, Salma Hayek and John Travolta in the starring roles.

Formed in 1955, Harrogate Film Society is now in its 63nd year and is a member of the British Film Institute and the British Federation of Film Societies.

As a result of their show of initiative everyone who attended Harrogate Film Society's Flash Film screening of Savages on Sunday afternoon in conjunction with Harrogate International Festivals at the North Bar was treated to the exclusive interview with Don as an introduction.



Winslow, whose latest, The Force, about a corrupt New York cop, has won rave reviews, has sold over 100 million books worldwide.



He appeared as part of Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on Saturday evening talking about about his work as a novelist and about the war on drugs more generally.



Harrogate Film Society screens movies at Ashville College regularly with purpose-built facilities and free parking!”

