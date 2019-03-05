Harrogate Dramatic Society takes its show on the road - here's where it is visiting

Let Us Entertain You - the road show devised by Harrogate Dramatic Society last year bursts on to the entertainment scene again later this year.

The pot-pourri of drama, comedy and song. which enjoyed enormous success last year, will be performed in Ripon, Arkendale, Hampsthwaite, Knaresborough, Spofforth, and Boroughbridge and includes two performances at Harrogate Theatre.

The curtain goes up at Arkendale Community Hall on on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm followed by a performance at the Ripon RAOS Hall on Saturday March 23 at 7.30pm.

A major feature is the inclusion of an Alan Ayckbourn one-act comedy Gosforth’s Fete, the account of an English village fete with a chaotic outcome.

Stuart Hutchinson, the principal of Ripon Stage Academy and a popular figure in the city’s drama circles will be taking the title role of Gosforth, a part he will share with Dan Stanford as the tour progresses.

Stuart will be centre stage for the first two performances in Ripon and at Arkendale.

In fact Gosforth’s Fete is the Harrogate Dramatic Society entry in this year’s All-England Drama Festival which opens at the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on Thursday March 14.

As well as the two actors playing Gosforth, the cast is made up of Derek Newton, Alex Bird, Marianne Newton, and Jonathan Sherwood.

The second half of each Let Us Entertain You will offer a relaxing easy-to-watch melange of drama and music performed by seasoned performers including Christine LIttlewood, Jenny Antram. Linda Baxter, Judith Simpson, John Colston, Terry Harrison and Alan Harwood.

Other performances:

Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall – Friday April 12, 7.30pm

The Frazer Theatre Knaresborough – Saturday April 13, 7.30pm

Spofforth Long Memorial Hall – Friday May 17, 7.30pm

Boroughbridge Coronation Hall – Saturday May 18, 7.30pm

Book tickets online www.hds-online.co.uk

Ring Judith Howe: 01423 340185 or Christine Littlewood: 01423 879271.