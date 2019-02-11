Harrogate Dramatic Society's new play - rehearsals are under way

Silver Lining, Sandi Toksvig’s comedy set in a retirement home, is coming to Harrogate Studio Theatre courtesy of the Harrogate Dramatic Society at the end of the month.

Five elderly women are trapped inside the Silver Retirement Home one dark and stormy night.

Outside the storm is raging and the floodwater is rising.

There’s no prospect of rescue and the five women have to come to terms with the fact that the only way they can get themselves out of a big hole is to do what they’ve always done. Do it themselves ... and with hilarious results.

The play premiered in London in 2017 followed by a UK tour the same year.

It’s an appropriate vehicle for Harrogate Dramatic Society director Gill McVey who divides her time between an acting career and her work with people living with dementia in residential and care homes where she runs improvisation and story-telling workshops.

Silver Lining provides a marriage of two elements close to Gill: theatre comedy and the older generation.

Although many might find the subject depressing she sees the comedy and humanity involved in working with the elderly.

“The people I meet have enormous imaginations and great stories to tell,” Gill said.

According to Gill the characters in the play are all very relatable, and, “as with all great comedy, it allows us to laugh at situations which we might all recognise at some stage in our lives”.

After taking parts in many Harrogate Dramatic Society productions as an actor, this will be Gill McVey’s third as director.

Her previous shows were Moonlight and Magnolias and Entertaining Angels.

She will have a cast of five “elderly” ladies, one male and one young nurse played by newcomer Amelia Braithwaite.

Silver Lining will be at Harrogate Studio Theatre between Tuesday February 26 and Saturday March 2 at 7.45 pm with a matinee on Saturday afternoon starting at 2pm

Tickets are available from the theatre box office on 01423 502116 or on-line at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats- on/Silver-Lining

