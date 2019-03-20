Harrogate Dramatic Society hits the road with Let Us Entertain You - Arkendale and Ripon are first stops

Flushed with success after the Nidderdale Drama Festival in Knaresborough, the Harrogate Dramatic Society wastes no time in rolling out its road show in Ripon and Arkendale this weekend.

The strolling players will be in at the Arkendale Community Hall on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm and at the RAOS Hall in Ripon on Saturday March 23 at 7.30 pm.

The team which entered the Ayckbourn one-act play Gosforth’s Fete in the festival will perform it again as the main feature in their touring show

In Gosforth’s Fete, an hilarious chronicle of chaos at a village fete, Derek Newton playing the local Vicar won the coveted Adjudicator’s Acting Trophy at last week’s festival while the production won the Festival Award for the Best Set, which had been designed by the producer Judith Howe.

Gosforth’s Fete begins each show, followed, after an interval, by a pot-pourri of comedy and song by members of the society.

Performers include Christine LIttlewood, Jenny Antram. Linda Baxter, Judith Simpson, John Colston, Terry Harrison and Alan Harwood.

Let Us Entertain will also be staged at Hampsthwaite, Knaresborough, Harrogate Studio Theatre, Spofforth and Boroughbridge.