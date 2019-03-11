Harrogate drama group needs you - an actor to step into major role

Woodlands Drama Group is producing The York Realist by Peter Gill at Harrogate Theatre Studio and is short of an actor to play one of the main characters.

The company needs someone with experience because it’s a very nuanced play, timing is vital as the dialogue is fast-paced and realistic.

The play is set in a farm labourer's cottage in the countryside near York in the early 1960s.

The plot revolves around the relationship that develops between George and John after they meet when farm labourer George becomes one of the community cast of the York Mystery play where John is the professional assistant director.

George’s family relationships with his mother, sister, brother-in-law and nephew and family friend Doreen are also explored.

The differences between the metropolitan and the rural, the complex family relationships and the issue of class are all explored.

These ’serious’ subjects are introduced with witty realistic dialogue which infuses the drama with humour. This is a love story and sex is alluded to however there are no explicit scenes.

The character needed is:

John, the assistant director of the York Mystery plays who lives in London and has come up to York. He develops a relationship with farm labourer George and visits him at his home meeting his close knit family. This is a great role for an actor looking for something to get their teeth into. John’s character contrasts and compliments George’s as their relationship develops. (Age - or can play - between 25 and 35years)

Rehearsals will be Monday and Thursdays from 7.30 to 9.30pm in Harrogate from Thursday March 28 to May 20. There will also be two Sunday rehearsals on May 19 and June 2.

The plays runs at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday June 6 to Saturday June 8, daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

The tech rehearsao on Tuesday June 4 and dress rehearsal on June 5.

If anyone would like more information and/or to express an interest please contact the director Anne-Marie Ledson via email woodlandsdramagroup@gmail.com

For information about Woodlands Drama group please go to the website at http://www.woodlandsdramagroup.co.uk