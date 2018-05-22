Harrogate district singer beats George Ezra in charts!

A passionate young singer from the Harrogate district is celebrating an amazing success in the top 20 charts of iTunes.

Knaresborough musician Becky Bowe, who has been singing since the age of 11, saw her single That's How Love Works shoot up to number 13, one place above Tracy Chapman's classic Fast Car and three places above George Ezra's Listen to the Man.

Even more excitingly, Becky's single continued its rise the following week, moving up to number 9.

Well known for her support of local charities and events in the Harrogate area; she previously released a single in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, it's not the first time this ex-King James’s student has shone in the limelight.

As a member of Leeds Contemporary Singers, the talented singer-songwriter wowed judges such as Gareth Malone last year front of million of TV viewers on BBC show Pitch Battle.

A student at Leeds College of Music, as a vocalist Becky boasts heavy influences of blues and jazz while her original songs are often a crossover of blues and jazz or pop and RnB.