Harrogate couple talk about 'delightful surprise' of call by Johnny Vegas to be involved in Channel 4 TV series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After collaborating closely with the much-loved comic star Johnny and his team on series one of Carry on Glamping, James and Sarah Martin of were over the moon to be asked to add their expertise in glamping to the new series.

Having set up their award-winning business Glawning Ltd in 2013 and the annual Glampfest at Scotton in 2017, the husband and wife team were still taken by surprise when Johnny Vegas got in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re both huge fans so it was a delightful surprise in 2022 when we got a phone call from him,” said Sarah Martin.

Most Popular

Carry on Glamping on Channel 4 TV: Harrogate business owners Sarah and James Martin with comedian Jonny Vegas, their Glampfest events team staff - and James’s mum. (Picture contributed)

“Johnny said he'd been signposted to Glawnings in the hope of providing some luxurious extra space for an assortment of upcycled glamping vehicles at his ‘Field of Dreams’ glampsite for a programme called Carry On Glamping on Channel 4.

"We were asked to equip him with the finest tents capable of fitting snugly to the old vehicles he did up throughout the series.

"Collaborating closely with Johnny and his team was an absolute joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We loved imbuing his gorgeous vehicles with an air of extravagance befitting the glamping ethos and providing comfort and shelter in equal measure for his glamping guests."

One highlight for Sarah and James from series one was when Johnny Vegas mentioned he had a friend coming to stay on his bus Patricia.

“We thought nothing of it,” said Sarah, “but it turned out to be Jason Manford and his family!"

Series two of Carry on Glamping started this week and continues each Wednesday at 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who will present this year’s Glampfest on May 10-12, are enjoying the new series immensely.

"Collaborating with this irrepressibly funny man' has been a rollercoaster of belly laughs and hard graft," said Sarah.

“Last time we put up several glawnings on the glampsite at Breaksfold Farm, Harrogate.

"This time we have been doing the same at the TV show’s new venue of Melbourne Hall, Derbyshire.