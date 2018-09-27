Harrogate Comedy Fest 2018: Full list of shows

What are you going to see? The tenth annual Harrogate Comedy Festival is launched next week with a show by Sarah Millican at the Royal Hall.

The fact comedy superstar Millican's appearance has been sold out for months proves what a showcase for laughter the town has become after Harrogate Theatre first launched the festival in 2009.

As the unofficial ‘comedy capital of the north’ (copyright Harrogate Advertiser 2010), this year’s line-up boasts a feast of comedy goodies - from Sara Pascoe and David O’Doherty to Harrogate’s very own award-winning comic Maisie Adam.

We have the fill programme details for every show below....

Coming to Harrogate: Nish Kumar.

Sarah Millican: Control Enthusiast [Sold Out]

3 October, 8pm

Royal Hall



Comedian of the Year Heat 1

9 October, 7.45pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

Our annual talent hunt is back. Two heats jam-packed with the freshest comedic talent, but who will be crowned 2018’s Comedian of the Year? You will laugh, you may cry, but ultimately, you decide the champion.



Sara Pascoe: Lads Lads Lads

9 October, 7.30pm

Harrogate Theatre

Always honest, always regretting it later, Sara opens her heart and mouth again to share the adventures of the last year. Full of jokes, hope and white wine LadsLadsLads is the thinking person’s stag do.



Comedian of the Year Heat 2

10 October, 7.45pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

Our annual talent hunt is back. Two heats jam-packed with the freshest comedic talent, but who will be crowned 2018’s Comedian of the Year? You will laugh, you may cry, but ultimately, you decide the

champion.

An Evening of Eric & Ern

10 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

A brilliant homage crammed full of renditions of famous sketches, that hits all the right notes! From Greig’s Piano concerto to Mr Memory, ‘Arsenal!’ Its a show full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest.



Samantha Baines: 1 Women, a High-Flyer and a Flat Bottom

11 October, 7.45pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

This year she’s exploring the lost women of science. Expect facts, puns and an ear trumpet attached to a whiskey bottle. It’s science meets funny.



David O’Doherty: You Have to Laugh

11 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

Unhook your mindbras. David O’Doherty is back on tour with a brand-new show made up of talking and songs played on a keyboard from 1986.



Nish Kumar: It’s In Your Nature to Destroy Yourself

12 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

There will be jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days. He’s the host of the Mash Report, which you might have seen on BBC 2 or on a Facebook video posted by someone you went to school with but haven’t really spoken to in a while.

Hyena Lounge Kids Comedy Club

13 October, 2pm

Harrogate Theatre

With jokes that are suitable for children but funny enough to get everyone laughing, it has all the feel of a real comedy club... but without the rude bits or swearing, it’s cracking fun!



Women on Tap presents

A Conversation on Women & Comedy with Maisie Adam

Followed by Live Music from Ramona Rosa

13 October, 4-6.30pm, Free entry/ Pay what You Want

Harrogate Theatre Circle Bar



Maisie Adam: Vague

13 October, 8pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

The northerner and self-confessed ‘Slave to the Sesh’ relays her experiences of navigating the recklessness of youth whilst dealing with a medical condition that requires you to be a ‘Sensible Susan’.

Jason Byrne: You Can Come In But Don’t Start Anything

13 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

The ‘Outright King of Live Comedy’ (The Times) Jason Byrne is on the road again for more comedy chaos.



Comedian of the Year Final

14 October, 7.45pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

In the previous two heats, the freshest comedic talent battled it out for their place in the final of the sixth Harrogate Comedy Festival Comedian of the Year competition. You will laugh, you may cry, but ultimately, you decide the champion.



Flo and Joan: Alive On Stage / Lou Sanders: Shame Pig

14 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

As seen on the Nationwide adverts Flo and Joan return with a new hour of their dark and witty songs.

As seen on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Comic Relief and heard on Radio 4’s The Unbelievable Truth. Lou Sanders has written for Mock The Week and Miranda Hart.



Jimeoin: Result

16 October, 7.30pm

Harrogate Theatre

Jimeoin is internationally acclaimed as one of live comedy’s masters, so don’t miss your chance to see this award-winning star of TV shows including Live at the Apollo, Royal Variety Performance, John Bishop Show, CH4’s O2 Gala and Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live!

Lucy Hopkins: Le Foulard

17 October, 7.45pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

Making a mockery of artistic pretension and a glorious celebration of all of our Creative Juices, Le Foulard is brilliant existential comedy dressed up as artistic physical theatre.



Juliette Burton: Butterfly Effect

18 October, 8pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

Following total sold-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe 2015, 2016 and 2017, award-winning comedian Juliette Burton embarks on her first UK tour with her critically-acclaimed docu-comedy in which she investigates the power of kindness. Most of us find it hard enough being kind to ourselves - let alone others. So is being nice outdated? Or can small acts of kindness have big effects?

Crooners

18 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

Calling all fans of Rat Pack and the American Song Book!

Crooners is a new comedy music show bringing all your much-loved, Big Band hits to the stage, with a unique and quintessentially British twist.



Richard Carpenter Is Close To You

19 October, 7.45pm

Harrogate Studio Theatre

The piano player from Frisky & Mannish plays the piano player from The Carpenters in a razor-sharp parody play about a life spent playing the piano.



Stewart Francis: Into The Punset

19 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

The star of ‘Mock the Week’ and ‘Live at the Apollo’ embarks on a brand-new show, in this, his last tour EVER!!! See him before he heads off... INTO THE PUNSET.



Ross Noble; El Hablador

19 October, 8pm

Royal Hall

Ross Noble returns to dance around the stage spinning out all the nonsense in his head into a hilarious stand up show. At some point, he may wander into a shadowy part of the stage and look a bit shadowy.



Hyena Lounge Comedy Club Closing Weekend Gala

20 October, 8pm

Harrogate Theatre

The Festival Closing Gala brought to Harrogate by the Hyena Lounge Comedy Club is always a real highlight of the Festival. This year’s line-up promises a night to remember plus the winner of this year’s Comedian Of The Year Award.

