Harrogate artist's Yorkshire Shepherdess Xmas card is a hit

A popular Harrogate artist has painted the famous Yorkshire Shepherdess for her new Christmas card for charity.

Harrogate-based Anita Bowerman has illustrated four paintings for Yorkshire Air Ambulance to use on this year’s Christmas card designs.

In addition to two snowy scenes and one depicting York Minster, famous hill farmer Amanda Owen features on one of the cards with her flock of sheep and sheepdog.

Amanda, 43, is also a writer, photographer, public speaker and mother of nine! She lives with her husband Clive and their family at Ravenseat in Upper Swaledale in North Yorkshire - one of the highest, most remote hill farms in England.

Anita, who is an avid supporter of the YAA and has undertaken many illustrations for the chairy, said: “Amanda and her life as a shepherdess in this stunning scenery perfectly captures the essence of the Dales.

"I absolutely adored illustrating this winter scene featuring Amanda, her beloved dogs and sheep at Ravenseat in watercolours and gouache. I too, love animals and spent many hours working on each sheep and dog.”

After being featured in the ITV series The Dales, Amanda began documenting the incredible story of her farming life, before publishing two bestselling books The Yorkshire Shepherdess in 2014, and A Year in the Life of The Yorkshire Shepherdess in 2016.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess said: “I am thoroughly delighted to be able to offer my support to the YAA. It was an incredible honour to be painted by such a talented artist as Anita and collaborate with her for such a worthwhile cause.

“We are very much aware that living as remotely as we do the YAA is a vital service than can make the difference between life and death.

"We have had our fair share of medical emergencies, though are fortunate to have never yet ourselves required the services of YAA.

“I’m very impressed with the quality of Anita’s artwork, she really has captured the individual features of the dogs and sheep which is very important to me."

Abby Barmby, Director of Marketing & Communications at the YAA, said: “We have worked with Anita for a number of years now on our annual Christmas Card collection and each year they grow in popularity.

"Her new cards have been one of our most popular selling designs ever."

The profits from the sale of each pack of Christmas cards is donated back to the charity, helping them to raise the £12,000 they need each day to keep both of their helicopters in the air, and helping to save lives across the region.

Christmas cards can be bought directly from the YAA website.

The print and cards are also available at anitabowerman.co.uk and yorkshireshepherdess.com or call into Anita’s working studio at The Dove Tree Art Gallery & Studio at Back Granville Road in Harrogate.

