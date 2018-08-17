Harrogate actress takes Edinburgh Fringe by storm

A multi-talented young Harrogate actress is in demand at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Clementine Vann-Alexander, 23, is not only directing and performing with the Bristol Improv comedy theatre company at the moment, she also performed as a special guest in shows last week by both Cambridge and Oxford Universities.

Being busy is nothing new to Clementine; her CV includes directing and acting in the world’s first all-female production of The History Boys sanctioned by writer Alan Bennett himself.

SClementine said: “I was enormously honoured to be approached by not only the Oxford Imps but also the Cambridge Impronauts, both highly respected comedy improv groups with international reputations.”

The Bristol Improv comedy theatre show runs until August 25.

