Hallowe’en fun at Beningbrough Hall

A mysterious spell has been cast over Beningbrough Hall, near Boroughbridge, which is celebrating nature’s weird and wonderful creatures this half term.

Until Sunday November 4, there will be a magical programme full of spooky activities with a creepy crawly twist for Hallowe’en.

The brand new ‘Bugs on broomsticks’ garden trail will keep little witches and wizards entertained as they track down Beningbrough’s missing mini-beasts. There will be visits from Millie the Millipede, Colin the Giant Hissing Cockroach and Shelly the Giant Snail, who will be available to hold.

For Halloween it’s time to dress up in scary outfits and join in the costume parade.