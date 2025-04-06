Grace ITV series 5: who is in the cast with John Simm and what time does it start?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Grace returns with four new episodes in 2025.
- John Simm reprises his role as Detective Roy Grace.
- But who else is in the cast of the show?
ITV’s crime drama Grace is back for a brand new series in just a few hours. John Simms returns as the titular detective.
Based on the novels from author Peter James, the show first made its debut back in 2021 and has proved to be a hit. Set in Brighton, it will feature plenty of familiar faces in the cast this season.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But how many episodes will there be - and what time is it on? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Grace on TV today?
The show returns for its 5th series on ITV/ STV this evening (April 6). It is scheduled to start at 8pm and it will run for approximately two hours, ending at around 10pm.
Each episode of the show is feature length, so expect similar timings over the coming weeks.
How many episodes of Grace are in series 5?
There will be four feature length episodes of Grace this series. ITV/ STV. Each will last for 120 minutes each, it is the same as previous seasons of the show.
The four episodes are titled: Need You Dead, Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Find Them Dead.
How to watch Grace?
The show is set to be broadcast live on ITV1 and STV in Scotland starting tonight. It will also be available on ITVX/ STV Player if you can’t watch it live.
What to expect from Grace tonight?
The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “As Grace navigates the aftermath of Sandy's suicide, his newfound son Bruno, and a profound personal loss in his and Cleo's life, his team is called to a Sussex beach when an unidentified male body washes up dead in a barrel.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
“The very same morning sees a Brighton football stadium receive a chilling anonymous demand and be faced with an impossible decision. Roy, who is at a match there bonding with Bruno, now finds himself locked in a frantic race to save hundreds of lives.”
Who is in the cast of Grace series 5?
John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for a new series on ITV. Also reprising their roles for series five are Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) who plays DI Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Castaways) as ACC Cassian Pewe.
Are you planning on watching the new series of Grace? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.