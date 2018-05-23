Gala finds new home for 2018

Boston Spa Gala is on the move this year.

St John’s School for the Deaf, on Church Street, is the temporary venue for the village event on June 9 while Stables Lane is being re-developed by the council.

“Although the location has changed, the variety of stalls and entertainment will be as great as ever,” said spokesman Oliver Willard.

“There will be go karts, an assault course and children’s entertainment from Just for Fun and Big events for Little Children.

“And while the children are having fun, a brand new bar and a Pimms tent should keep the adults happy.”

The gala will start at 1pm and finish at 4.30pm.

Admission is £2 on the gate and is free for all those under 16. Dogs are not allowed on the field. For more information, go to Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bostonspagala or email bostonspagala@gmail.com.