Freddie Fox leads cast of play to Yorkshire stage - tickets in sale now

Freddie Fox - a member of the acting dynasty - leads the cast of a comedy about long-nosed poet Cyrano De Bergerac to the county.

t's Paris, 1895. Edmond, played by Fox, is a struggling playwright with writer's block.

His last play was a flop. He’s down on his luck. Until he helps his best friend Leo woo a girl called Jeanne by writing romantic letters to her as if from him...and has a brilliant idea for the plot of his brand new play, Cyrano De Bergerac.

With the help of a celebrated actor called Coquelin (Henry Goodman), a theatrical legend called Sarah (Josie Lawrence), and a faded star called Maria (Chizzy Akudolu), Edmond starts writing again. But will he finish his masterpiece? Will the play be a hit? And will Jeanne ever discover that Leo’s love letters were really written by Edmond?

Edmond De Bergerac is the triumphant hit comedy that took France by storm and now makes its English-language premiere at Birmingham Repertory Theatre and on tour across the UK.

It is on at the Grand Opera House York for April 2 to 6.

Tickets: Box Office: 0844 871 3024