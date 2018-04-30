Fatboy Slim helps Harrogate man with new book

The Harrogate area’s most famous DJ has nearly completed his definitive history of the Big Beat dance music movement - with a little help from some legendary names from the Rave era.

Award-winning music producer/DJ/filmmaker and king of Big Beat Rory Hoy from Knaresborough has reached the 350-page mark on his book on the groundbreaking music genre of the 1990s.

With a preface by Fatboy Slim and 114 contributors including the Propellerheads, Apollo 440, Justin Robertson, Howie B, Bentley Rhythm Ace, the management of the Chemical Brothers, Damian Harris, aka Midfield General, who founded Skint Records, and The Prodigy’s management, his book is expected to find a publisher.

Although his growing profile over the course of six successful albums means the Knaresborough-based Rory can count the likes of DJ Craig Charles and Dr Who actress Pearl Mackie among his well-known friends, he is also celebrity ambassador for local charity Henshaws.

On the former St Aidan’s High School student’s live schedule this year is a date at Deer Shed Festival near Masham where he will be performing on the second stage In The Dock on the Friday night.