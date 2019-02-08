Famous album for new Harrogate event

It’s been a famous book, a riot-causing radio show, a musical and a blockbuster movie by Steven Spielberg but, perhaps, the most successful version of War of the Worlds has been its incarnation as a rock album which has sold and sold for the last 40 years.

Fans of Jeff Wayne’s multi-platinum selling album can enjoy listening to this classic work on magnificent vintage hi-fi equipment from 1978 in the latest Vinyl Sessions in Harrogate.

Held for charity at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, this month’s event to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital will take place on Wednesday, February 20 at 7.30pm.

First released in June 1978, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds, to give it its full title, is probably best known for the hit single released from it by Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, Forever Autumn, which reached number five in 1978.

This dramatic, symphonic pop-rock album, with narration by major actors such as Richard Burton, is the 40th best selling album of all time in the UK.

The story is based on the legendary science fiction novel by English author H G Wells which was first published in 1898.

It has led to several versions of the album, video games, DVDs, and live tours.

For each of the Vinyl Sessions, which started nearly a year ago, organiser Colin Paine brings along different vintage hi fi equipment in what he describes as “Colin’s Anorak Corner!”

On hand at the War of the World’s special to explain the album’s context will be the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers in his ‘professor of pop’ guise.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the event, Vinyl Sessions was proud last year to host legendary Beatles and David Bowie producer Ken Scott in conversation with Graham Chalmers at one event.

The event begins at 7.30pm.

Entry is free with a donation recommended. Booking online in advance is advised.