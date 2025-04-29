It feels like we've barely recovered from the Easter holidays and spring half-term, so how has another Bank Holiday arrived so quickly in 2025?

For those of you who feel you've exhausted your options for family activities during one of the busiest periods of the year for public holidays, we're here again to help those across the Yorkshire region with some last-minute ideas for the long weekend.

From Scarborough lighting up its streets with a cavalcade of street performances to celebrating spring with tulips or admiring majestic Highland cattle, or just taking in some introspective folk music around the area, we've collated 17 possible ways to occupy your time this time of year.

Many of the events we've chosen are either free or have a very nominal fee, but what caught our eye for some last-minute Early May Bank Holiday activities around the region in 2025? Read on to find out!

1 . Filey Folk Festival - May 2 - May 4 2025 Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere and traditional melodies of the Filey Folk Festival. Taking place from Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th, 2025, this festival brings together talented folk musicians and enthusiasts in the charming seaside town of Filey. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Todmorden Folk Festival - May 2 - May 4 2025 Discover a diverse program of folk music, dance, and workshops at the Todmorden Folk Festival. Running from Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th, 2025, this event promises a weekend of cultural enrichment in the unique Pennine town of Todmorden and features performances from artists including Flook (pictured.) | Eddie Kavanagh Photo Sales

3 . Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2024 Step into a fascinating world where Victorian aesthetics meet futuristic technology at the Haworth Steampunk Weekend. Taking place on Saturday, May 3rd and Sunday, May 4th, 2025, this event fills the historic village of Haworth with elaborate costumes, gadgets, and entertainment 📌 Butt Lane, Haworth, Haworth, West Yorkshire, BD22 8QJ. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales