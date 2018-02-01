Exciting names unveiled for North Yorks music fest

More exciting music headliners have been announced for this year's family-friendly Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire in July.

In addition to powerful blues duo Drenge on the Friday night at this popular music, comedy and science festival in lovely Baldersby Park near Topcliffe which runs from July 20-22, the new names at the top of the bill are highly impressive - Goldfrapp (Saturday) and Field Music with the Open Here Orchestra (Sunday) who will be playing tracks from their hotly-anticipated new album, Open Here, which is released tomorrow..

Tickets are already flying - no wonder when the calibre is so high that the brilliant Gaz Coombes of Supergrass and the wonderful Public Service Broadcasting are only 'support' acts.

So far the music acts revealed for Deer Shed Festival 9 include Goldfrapp, Drenge, Field Music, Public Service Broadcasting, Gaz Coombes, This Is The Kit, Nadine Shah, Jane Weaver, Bill Ryder-Jones, Blaenavon, HMLTD, Scott Matthews, Dream Wife, Rozi Plain, SIVU, The Orielles, Warm Digits, Fazerdaze, AK/DK, Slug, Ren Harvieu, Lowly, The Lost Brothers, Seamus Fogarty, Anna Burch, The Ninth Wave, Whenyoung, Holy Moly & The Crackers, Mush, Riley Pearce, Morrissey & Marshall, Peaness, Marvin Powell, Soham De, Bella & Polly, Mylar Melodies.