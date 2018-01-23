Exciting headliners for North Yorks music fest

Exciting garage blues duo Drenge have confirmed a return to the live circuit for the first time in over a year, topping the Friday night main stage line-up at Deer Shed Festival 9 this summer.

Headlining the main stage Baldersby Park just outside of Thirsk on July 20, the popular duo join This Is The Kit as bill topping stars at this year's acclaimed, family-friendly festival.

This music, arts, comedy and science festival will be something of a homecoming show for the Yorkshire-based band, as triumphant international tours followed the universally acclaimed releases of their eponymous debut album (2013) and the subsequent Undertow (2015).

Other names announced for this year's North Yorkshire-based, family-run festival include celebrated queen of wavy soundscapes Jane Weaver, singer-songwriter Scott Matthews, co-founder and former guitarist of The Coral Bill Ryder-Jones and the fantastic alt-pop electro-duo Warm Digits.

Deer Shed Festival director Oliver Jones has been desperate to book the band, whose return has been eagerly anticipated for some time.

He said: “For us, Drenge embody modern rock in its rawest and most powerful form. Uninhibited and prolific in producing utterly feral riffage, have no doubt tunes like We Can Do What We Want, Running Wild and Bloodsports will shake Baldersby Park to its core.

"The most gloriously heavy headliner we’ve had in nine years of running Deer Shed.”

Comedy acts announced for Deer Shed 9 so far include James Acaster, Justin Moorhouse and Daliso Chaponda.