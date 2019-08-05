Ex-Ashville student's film success with Harrogate production

A young independent film maker from Harrogate who won an award for his debut short film has now achieved more success with his follow-up production.

Former Ashville College student Lewis Robinson was commended for the screenplay of debut short Forgotton in the Gold Movie Awards in early 2018.

90s nostalgia - Stray FM's early years in Harrogate



Now his film Addiction has made waves following its premiere at HOME cinema in Manchester.

After performing on stage as a youngster in various musicals in Harrogate, Lewis studied at the MetFilm School at the world-famous Ealing Studios

While his first film, Forgotten turned the spotlight on Alzheimer’s diseases. the second, Addiction: The Toughest Journey Is To Return also tackles another equally serious, if very different, subject.

Filmed on location around Harrogate, this emotional short film tells the story of three young friends and the human causes and results of drug addiction.

Addiction has already made a splash at the Oniros Film Awards where it has just been named a finalist in the Best Film of the Year category.

Pledge to restore Stray in Harrogate to 'former glory' after major excavations