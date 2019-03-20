Evita opens at Harrogate Theatre next month - how to get tickets

Tickets for the Ripon Operatic Society production of Evita at Harrogate Theatre have gone on sale.

The musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón.

The story follows Evita’s early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death.

It made a star of Elaine Paige as Eva and Madonna played the Argentinian political leader in the film version of the show.

The score includes Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase and Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.

Laura Jackson plays the role of Eva in the production which is being directed by Phil Ruddy.

Evita runs at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday April 10 to Saturday April 13.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502 116.