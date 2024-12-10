Bradford is set to celebrate its status as the 2025 City of Culture in the new year, and with it comes a host of events set to take place under the Bradford2025 umbrella.
Having been awarded the status back in 2022, the honor recognizes the city's cultural diversity and its rich artistic history, and it will serve as a platform to showcase its creative talent through various events and exhibitions throughout 2025.
The City of Culture title is part of an initiative by the UK Government to celebrate and promote the cultural identity of cities across the country. Bradford’s selection follows a competitive process in which other cities, such as Wrexham, received significant recognition, but Bradford was ultimately chosen for its strong cultural and community-led initiatives.
There are a whole heap of events set to take place across the city throughout the year, including musical performances and art exhibitions - many of which are free to attend, but in the event there are tickets, it’s as easy as visiting the Bradford 2025 website to make those bookings.
So - what are some of the events taking place in Bradford in 2025 as it celebrates its historic title of City of Culture?