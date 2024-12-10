Bradford is set to celebrate its status as the 2025 City of Culture in the new year, and with it comes a host of events set to take place under the Bradford2025 umbrella.

Having been awarded the status back in 2022, the honor recognizes the city's cultural diversity and its rich artistic history, and it will serve as a platform to showcase its creative talent through various events and exhibitions throughout 2025.

The City of Culture title is part of an initiative by the UK Government to celebrate and promote the cultural identity of cities across the country. Bradford’s selection follows a competitive process in which other cities, such as Wrexham, received significant recognition, but Bradford was ultimately chosen for its strong cultural and community-led initiatives.

There are a whole heap of events set to take place across the city throughout the year, including musical performances and art exhibitions - many of which are free to attend, but in the event there are tickets, it’s as easy as visiting the Bradford 2025 website to make those bookings.

So - what are some of the events taking place in Bradford in 2025 as it celebrates its historic title of City of Culture?

The Railway Children Mike Kenny's enchanting stage adaptation of E. Nesbit's The Railway Children comes to life in a unique setting aboard the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway. For the first time ever, this classic tale will be performed along the historic railway, familiar to millions from the iconic film adaptation. This exclusive event runs from July 16-September 7.

Ice Age Art Now Witness the extraordinary skill of Ice Age image-makers in Ice Age Art Now. This exhibition, on view from June 21-September 14 at Cliffe Castle Museum, shows how art has shaped human history. Visit Tuesday to Friday from 10am-4pm and weekends from 11am-4pm.

New Music Biennial 2025 Experience the best of contemporary music at the New Music Biennial 2025 in Bradford. For three days (June 6-8), venues across the city will host performances of new commissions and exciting premieres, all for free.

Bassline Symphony Join 4x4 legends Jamie Duggan, DJ Q, and TS7 for a one-night-only Bassline Symphony at St. George's Hall, Bradford, on May 9. Experience the electrifying bassline sound supercharged by Opera North's orchestra.