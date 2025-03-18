Essential what’s on guide to shows and events in Harrogate district in March and April 2025
Thursday, March 20-April 26:
Elemental exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings by Tom and Sarah Lindsay.
Thursday, March 20, 9pm:
Live music with Bang Bang Bang at Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, March 20, 7.30pm:
Grimm adapted by Carol Ann Duffy and dramatised by Tim Supple at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, March 21, 10pm:
Live music with Captain & The Bear at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, March 21, 9pm:
Live music with The Bonnie Mac Band at Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 22, 3pm:
Live music with Hayley Garftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 22, 10pm:
Live music with Barr Lane at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 22, 3pm:
Harrogate Choral Society presents Magical Mozart at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 22, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Lee Kyle - Bottle It at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, March 22, 7.30pm:
Country Music Night with Dixon County at Masham Town Hall.
Saturday, March 22, 7.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra with mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor perform Elgar’s Sea Pictures and more at Ripon Cathedral.
Sunday, March 23, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Wednesday, March 26-29, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Phoenix Players present The Wizard of Oz at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.
Wednesday, March 26, 6pm:
Paint & Sip Party and step-by-step guidance with artist Kristyna Baczynsk at Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.
Wednesday, March 29, 9pm:
Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, March 27, 7.45pm:
Hampsthwaite Players presents Dad's Army at The Memorial Hall, Hampsthwaite.
Friday, March 28, 7.30pm:
Ready Steady 60s Show live music at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, March 29, 1.30pm:
HYT2b presents The Mystery of Normalton at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2.10pm.
Saturday, March 29, 10am:
HYT2a – The Leaky Cave at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 10.40am.
Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:
Folk-music fundraiser with Jez Lowe at Green Hammerton Village Hall to raise money for Badapple Theatre and its Youth Theatre.
Saturday, March 29, 7pm:
Vocalis's spring concert of 20th Century English partsongs and poems at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.
Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Celebration Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, March 31. 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Wild Men (15 | Denmark) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:
An Evening With Footballer Paul Merson at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:
Elysium Theatre Company present the world premiere of The Moth by Paul Herzberg at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, April 3, 7.30pm:
Nigel Miles-Thomas performs Sherlock Holmes – The Last Act at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, April 3, 7.15pm:
Schools 80th Anniversary of VE Day Commemoration at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, April 4, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Dan Antopolski, Dani Johns and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, April 4, 7.30pm:
The Rozzers – A Tribute to Sting and the Police at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
Spring Concert with The Fisher Singers performing Mozart and Haydn at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate. Tickets 07958665410 or 07411258713.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
Ripley Live presents Altogether Now Choir performing at Ripley Town Hall for fundraiser for project to buy the Town Hall.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
Ripon Choral Society’s Spring Concert featuring Bach’s St John Passion at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, April 5, 7.15pm:
Dance Krazy 2025 – Studio Dance Workshop 40th Anniversary at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
South – Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Glorious Epic Film of the Antarctic – with music at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, April 6, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Europe’s leading string quartet, the Fibonacci Quartet at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Wednesday, April 9-12, 2.30pm:
RAOS Musical Theatre Company presents Annie at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 7.30pm.
Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:
Red Wall Theatre presents classic comedy-drama Hindle Wakes at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.
Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:
What’s Love Got To Do With It? Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:
Live music with KIN-L (Simon Cooper, Ian Burwell and Robin van Zelst) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:
Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
