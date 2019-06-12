WIN family tickets to epic English history live action show Kynren

KYNREN is a spectacular outdoor all action show, telling the epic 2,000 year history of England and we have family tickets to be won.

Five winners will each get a family ticket - entry for two adults and two children. Full details below.

This incredible theatre show - with a cast and crew of 1,000 - takes place on a seven-and-a-half acre stage, featuring invasions, battles, royal splendour, heroic sacrifice, daily life and seismic change.

From the fog of war and the noise of battle to the heat of industry, from Romans to Victorians, with lavish pomp and pageantry, it brings legends to life.

New for 2019 is The Year of the Viking - recreating a longship attack on a fishing village, plus a Viking village to explore.

Combined with thrilling choreography, stunts, horsemanship, special effects and pyrotechnics, Kynren is one of TripAdvisor's top five performances to see in the UK.

This ground-shaking, family friendly and multi-award winning spectacle, is performed most Saturdays between June and September at its own 8,000-seater venue at Flatts Farm, Bishop Auckland.

WIN FAMILY TICKETS

For a chance to win one of five family tickets - each prize is for two adults and two children - enter our free prize draw by noon on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Post your full name and details to Win Kynren Family Tickets Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Post Media, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply see www.jpimedia.co.uk.

Kynren terms and conditions:

Prize is a Kynren 2019 standard family ticket for two adults and two children, including car parking for one car and shuttle bus to event entrance. Performances are Saturdays, June 29 to September 4, 2019 (exc Aug 3). Dates subject to availability. Prize must be booked with Kynren and taken during 2019 season. Purchases on site are at the winner’s own expense. Travel costs not included. Prize not transferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offer. No cash alternatives.

