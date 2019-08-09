Wet Wet Wet legend for Knaresborough show

Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough can boast truly high calibre music acts coming up live soon including a master singer-songwriter from international hit makers Wet Wet Wet.

The multi-talented musician, bass player, producer and songwriter Graeme Clark, who was a key part of Wet Wet Wet’s massive success in the 1980s and 90s, as well as their successful comeback, will be appearing in this lovely venue on Friday, August 23.



Soul-pop supremos Wet Wet Wet, which featured Marti Pellow on lead vocals, still hold the record for the biggest run of sell-out-shows from 1995 when they performed in front of 10,000 fans at the SECC in Glasgow ten nights on the trot.

As well as three number one singles, including Love Is All Around which stayed at the top of the British charts for an incredible 15 weeks, they have sold millions of albums worldwide, with bestsllers such as Popped In Souled Out and High On The Happy Side.



Clark, perhaps, the key songwriter in Wet Wet Wet, now also pursues a successful solo career as a more acoustic act with a series of acclaimed solo albums, including Radio Silence which was released last year.



And he's not the only great act coming to Frazer Theatre soon.

Later in the year The Jam’d, Limehouse Lizzy and Marry Waterson and Emily Barker are just a few of the other names set to perform at the Knaresborough venue.

