Victorian workhouse Easter

Victorian Easter fun is on offer at the Workhouse Museum in Ripon.

Family activities include baking hot cross buns; marbling eggs and rolling eggs, Punch & Judy, and there will be a real Easter bunny to see in the Workhouse Museum.

Rolling eggs down a grassy bank has been a custom for hundreds of years – traditionally the eggs were wrapped in onion skins and boiled to give a marbled effect.

The winner is the roller whose egg goes the furthest or arrives at the bottom of the hill intact!

The Easter Family Fun activities run Monday-Friday, April 15-19 and 22-26, 11am–3.30pm in the Ripon Workhouse Museum.

Admission to the activities is included in the usual Museum admission prices.

Punch and Judy will be on the Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the Easter bunny will make an appearance on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

An youngsters can win a Family Pass to Ripon Museums by posting photos of decorated Easter eggs on Facebook @RiponMuseums.

Ripon Museums also runs Courthouse Museumvand Prison and Police Museum.