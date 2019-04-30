Various chapters of silver band brought to life at library

Stories of the long history of North Yorkshire’s places, people and events will be brought to life in the county’s libraries during Local and Community History Month.

Knaresborough Library is hosting two events as part of the history month.

The first is two family history drop-in sessions on Monday, May 13 and Monday, May 20.

The other is on Saturday, May 18 between 2.30pm and 4pm, featuring a much-loved town organisation. Knaresborough Silver Band Heritage Day will see people listen to the band in concert and view a never before seen exhibition from the archive of the group.

The exhibition will include photographs and diaries from visits to and from Knaresborough’s twin town of Bebra, batons from previous conductors, historical photographs of the band through the ages, and the hat of Jack – the band’s last drum major.