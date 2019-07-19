UK's hottest TV writer in Harrogate this weekend

This Sunday in Harrogate will see an appearance by the hottest TV writer in Britain.

Part of Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Bodyguard writer and Line of Duty creator, Jed Mercurio, will be in conversation with popular BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern.

Bodyguard was the most-watched drama series of the entire decade so far.

The ratings provided by Barb show the second top was an an episode of Doctor Who on November 23, 2013, with 12.8m viewers, the New Year’s Day episode of Sherlock in 2014 with 12.7m and a November 6 show in 2011 of Downton Abbey with 12.5m.

Official ratings for Line of Duty’s finale have been published by Barb, and include people who recorded the episode and watched up to seven days later.

Besides the TV audience of 12.1m, 600,000 people saw the finale on other devices such as laptops and smartphones.

The new figures mean two of this decade’s top five dramas - Line of Duty and Bodyguard - are the work of one writer, Jed Mercurio. Both series were broadcast on BBC One, though the production company behind them - World Productions - is owned by ITV.

Bodyguard’s finale in 2018 attracted the biggest TV audience for a drama series since 2001.

Jed Mercurio in conversation with Steph McGovern at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, noon.

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is presented by Harrogate International Festivals

