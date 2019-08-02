Tractors to rescue as North Yorkshire music festival triumphs in storms

Organisers have praised audiences after North Yorkshire's biggest and best music festival overcame the worst storms of the summer - with the help of tractors and farmers.

Despite dreadful weather conditions last Friday and Saturday, the arena at Deer Shed Festival near Topcliffe remained open and disruption to festival goers was kept to a minimum.

The audience were also assured that any cars stuck in the professionally managed car parks could be towed out by the Deer Shed’s facilities team, as well as a network of local farmers and their tractors working closely with the festival.

Deer Shed Festival director Oliver Jones said: “The rain of course brings extra challenges over the weekend, but each year we prepare fully for all weather conditions.

"It’s amazing how our audience always manage to maintain the festival’s feel-good atmosphere and never allow it to get in the way of enjoying the huge array of entertainment programmed over three days. "

The rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of Deer Shed’s audience, before Sunday brought some welcome warm weather in time for the festival’s first ever full Sunday night programme.

Previously, Deer Shed’s Sunday headliner performed at around 5pm, but Ezra Furman took up the mantle of the festival’s first ever Sunday night main stage headliner long into the night.

Taking to Twitter, Ezra Furman said: “Deer Shed Festival up in North Yorkshire was so great. One of my favourite festivals we’ve done. Thanks a million, absolutely everyone.”

The event’s tenth anniversary edition sold out on the Monday prior to gates officially opening from 26- 28th July 2019, with the ratio of kids to adults split at roughly 50-50.

To cater for the many different age groups and ranging requirements of their audience, Deer Shed Festival packed over 1,800 hours of entertainment – everything from music, comedy, cabaret, theatre, science, sport and arts and craft workshops - into one weekend.

Four live music stages hosted acts like recently Mercury-nominated Anna Calvi, Ezra Furman, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Wedding Present, Akala, Lucy Rose, Gruff Rhys and Steve Mason.

The Big Top and Buckendz tents hosted an array of comedy, shows, podcasts and literary events, with high profile names like Nina Conti, Reginald D Hunter, Milton Jones, Richard Herring, Angelos Epithemiou and Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

