Tour news for Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell - how to get tickets

Strictly finalists and couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are taking their show on the road.

Expect music, comedy and of course a little bit of dance in this never-before-seen variety show from Strictly Come Dancing finalists; Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell.



Together for their first ever joint tour, The Joe & Dianne Show will give audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound.



The show hits the road in March and April 2020 for only 20 shows across the country, including a night at Leeds First Direct Arena in Leeds and Hull Bonus Arena.



Talking about the upcoming tour, Joe and Dianne said: “We’re so excited to be presenting a brand new show directly for our fans. We have loved performing together over the last 12 months both on stage, TV and online and we cannot wait to bring this live tour to a city near you.”



Tour dates:

Leeds First Direct Arena, Sunday March 29

Tickets on sale at 9am on Tuesday July 2 via www.firstdirectarena.com

Hull Bonus Arena, Friday April 10

Tickets go on general sale Tuesday July 2 at 9am from www.bonusarenahull.com

Alternatively call 0844 8440444