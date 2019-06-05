Top musician at truly historic Harrogate venue

Harrogate’s most historic club is to host a show next week by one of the UK’s most acclaimed young singer-songwriters who has just supported Snow Patrol on their US and Canadian tour.

Thanks to club member and musician Jason Odle, who is also her drummer, Billie Marten will perform an intimate show at The Club on Monday, June 10.



This elegant 19th century institution whose visitors have included Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is a world away from Billie’s recent shows in the likes of Denver, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco.



Then the rise of Ripon’s hugely-talented Billie Marten has been gaining pace as her musical talent has blossomed.

After the success of her debut album Writing of Blues and Yellows, Billie’s just released second album Feeding Seahorses By Hand on Sony Records feels like a quantum leap forward in terms of the lyrics and sound.



Produced by Ethan John, of Paul McCartney, Ray LaMontagne and Kings of Leon fame, its sensitive but strong and and intense nature reflects its writer’s character which was formed early.



Marten had her own music channel on YouTube at the age of just nine, was discovered by Harrogate-based Ont’ Sofa as a 12-year-old and was then signed by Chess Club Records, a division of Sony Music, at the age of 16.

Aged 17, she was shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2016 award.



Born Isabella Tweddle, Billie actually recorded her debut album while studying for her AS exams at Ripon Grammar School.



Of her new album, Billie said: “This record is definitely not as much about me.

“It’s about my view on other people, other things.

“I feel like I’m more awake to society than I was aged 15.”

Doors open at 6.30pm on Monday. The show starts at 7.30pm.

