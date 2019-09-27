Top Harrogate bands' golden chance to shine on Stray in cycling Fan Zone

Two fantastic Harrogate music acts are to take to the big stage on the Stray in the Harrogate Fan Zone during the last moments of the UCI Road World Championships

Saturday, September 28 will feature Harrogate pop-dance sensations Litany, whose single Bedroom racked up 13 million listens, will be playing from 4.50pm.

Litany is the alias of 25 year-old Harrogate songstress Beth Cornell, who formerly working with producer Jake Nicolaide.

Litany's single Bedroom has racked up over 13 million listens on Spotify.

Fellow Harrogate act, the mighty UK Foo Fighters, who have built up a worldwide reputation and headline their town British tour are then set to play from 6.05pm.

Headliners the Pigeon Detectives have built up a worldwide reputation and will play from 7.40pm.

The Leeds-based indie rock band have been one of the county’s most popular bands over the last two decades with a string of hit singles such as I'm Not Sorry.

What Harrogate band UK Foo Fighters think of playing Fan Zone

The lead singer of the UK Foo Fighters, a band which started in Harrogate’s Blues Bar but has become world famous, says it is a real “honour” to be asked to play the Fan Zone during the UCIs.

Jay Apperley, who once sang with the real Foo Fighters, said: “It’s a real honour to be asked to play and we are delighted to be representing Harrogate, Yorkshire, the UK and the Foos themselves

“We can’t wait!”

As part of their national tour UK Foo Fighters will also be playing Leeds on October 4. For tour date info, visit www.ukfoofighters.co.uk

