This is the line-up for Harrogate Comedy Festival's hilarious finale

As the final show in the annual Harrogate Comedy Festival, the Hyena Lounge Closing Gala at Harrogate Theatre is always a highlight, featuring a line-up of acts that are more in the style of variety rather than the usual monthly stand-up comedy focused affairs that the Hyena Lounge is famous for, and this year is no exception.

Headlining the show from 8pm this Saturday is Angelos Epithemiou, a permanent team member on the revival of Vic Reeve’s Shooting Stars who went on to star in his own TV series on Channel 4.

He is currently gearing up for his massive gig at the O2 in London which has not been booked and is never likely to be, but he’s keeping the dream alive whilst still running his burger van!

Angelos is the creation of critically-acclaimed comedy performer, Dan Renton-Skinner, who has starred in such blockbuster films as The Spy Who Dumped Me, High Rise, and Swallows and Amazons and such TV classics as The Tracy Ullman Show, Friday Night Dinner, and The Wrong Mans.

David Cameron set for 'secret' visit to Harrogate's Raworths Literature Festival



Opening the show is Vince Atta who uses a multi-track looper to create the most infectious songs on-the-spot whilst hilariously fusing it with stand-up, storytelling and audience interaction.

Vince is very much in demand; headlining most comedy clubs, a veteran of the Edinburgh Fringe and recently supported Jason Manford on his epic arena tour, playing for over 10,000 people each night.

Vince got his comedy career off to an amazing start by winning the much-coveted City Life Comedian Of The Year in 2006 following in the footsteps of previous winners such as Caroline Aherne, Peter Kay and John Bishop.

Admired by audiences and peers alike, this unique, talented and incredibly funny act has to be seen to be believed!

One of the upcoming stars of comedy, Harriet Kemsley breaks off from her solo UK tour to join the evening’s proceedings.

Alongside her husband and fellow comedian, Bobby Mair she created and starred in ther TV series, Bobby and Harriet Get Married which culminated in their wedding being officiated by Romesh Ranganathan.

She has also appeared several times on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Roast Battle and Comedy Central at The Comedy Store.

Jason Cook will be the evening’s master Of ceremonies proving why he is one of the very best hosts in the country.

Comedy legends and new talent at Harrogate Theatre