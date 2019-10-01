This is how you can enter your art in Harrogate Open exhibition

Preparations are now under way for the Mercer Gallery's 2019 Open exhibition.

Harrogate's leading public gallery will be accepting works into the gallery from Thursday, October 3 and is happy to consider anyone's work in the run-up to its Autumn Open exhibition.

The gallery has also announced the judges for this year’s competition, which includes the critically and commercially-acclaimed Harrogate artist Emerson Mayes, working alongside gallery owner, Lotte Inch and London based heritage retail consultant, Michael Richards.

As former CEO of New Light, the charity and prize exhibition set up by Grantley Hall’s Valeria Sykes, to promote and support artists in the north of England – and with a fulltime artistic career which he credits to winning ‘Young Artist of the Year’ shortly after graduating from Leeds Metropolitan University, locally based Emerson is a passionate supporter of the Harrogate Open, saying:

“This is a very important exhibition as it allows all artists and aspiring artists the chance to have their work included in a public exhibition in one of our most beautiful regional galleries – something nearly every artist is working towards and an accolade that can be life changing.”

The popular biennial competition not only offers the chance to have the winning artworks displayed and for sale in the Mercer Art Gallery but also attracts a prize fund of £1500 through the sponsorship of The Friends of the Mercer Gallery.

May Catt, curator of the gallery said: “We are keen to promote this competition to all artists – be they professional or amateur – over the age of 16. The only eligibility criteria is that they must be currently living, working or studying in the Harrogate District, or have previously worked, studied or exhibited in the district.

All media are welcomed from painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, film, video, textiles and crafts – and artists can enter up to three pieces of work each.”

The exhibition will run from Saturday, October 12 to Saturday, January 11.

Details and online application at www.harrogate.gov.uk/open2019