This Harrogate act is playing Live at Leeds Fest next week

One of the important days of the year for indie music in the UK will feature a Harrogate band this year.

Running at 21 venues from noon to midnight, next weekend's Live at Leeds will welcome the cream of Britains’ alternative scene with more than 100 acts.

But as well as the big names such as Kate Tempest, Metronomy, Tom Grennan and Sundara Karam, the ultra-cool all-day extravaganza will also star talented local duo The Paper Waits.

Made up of Ellie Hunzinger (vocals) and Rufus Beckett (guitar and vocals, the atmosphere-laden duo with the stunning harmonies duo have gone far since they released their debut EP Perfect Storm in Harrogate’s North Bar last March.

Rufus said: “We’re really excited to be playing on the same bill as some amazing acts such as Kate Tempest and Sam Fender.

“Leeds has loads of brilliant venues and Live at Leeds links them together to create a massive buzz around the city.”

Such has the been their swift popularity, The Paper Waits have become regulars over the past year on Jericho Keys’ BBC Music Introducing in North Yorkshire show.

But Live at Leeds will provide their most important platform to date.

Live at Leeds will see the duo, who blend the Americana of Mazzy Star or Johnny Cash with a slight electronic hint of The XX, will join acts like The Sherlocks, Goat Girl, Swim Deep, Matt Bowman of The Pigeon Detectives and Drenge on the bill by appearing on the Yorkshire Music Forum Stage at the HiFi Club near Call Lane at noon.

The venues include 02 Academy, Belgrave Music Hall, the Wardrobe, Nation of Shopkeepers, the Brudenell Social Club and more.

