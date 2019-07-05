This famous explorer is coming to Harrogate

What a coup for Harrogate! Popular adventurer, presenter, explorer, naturalist, wildlife enthusiast and BAFTA-winning daredevil Steve Backshall is heading to Harrogate for a special talk at the Royal Hall.

Inspired by his recent BBC series and book, Expedition: Adventures into Undiscovered Worlds,the likable Backshall will talk of narrow escapes and scrapes, plus jaw dropping tales of close calls with near certain death.

This will be Harrogate's most incredible event ever!



The event on October 19, which will include an extended Q&A session and book signing, is being hosted by Cause UK, in association with the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) which is conducting its biggest wildlife survey with its Wild Watch project.



Steve Backshall said: “I can’t wait to share my intrepid explorations in Harrogate. Having the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the area offers a brilliant opportunity to get into the wild, climb rocks, canoe, go caving, bird watching and more.”



Clair Chadwick, director of Cause UK, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Steve. We hope his talk will particularly engage children and inspire them to get involved in nature and wildlife.”

