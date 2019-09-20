These Harrogate bands will play Fan Zone during UCI cycling championships

The likes of Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives have created a real buzz about the free-to-enter Fan Zone in Harrogate as the UCI cycling championships head our way this weekend.

But the big stage on the Stray will also showcase local music talent who will perform in front of a potential audience of 44,000 people on the Stray.

Harrogate singer Litany who will be performing live on stage in the Fan Zone during the UCI Road World Championship.



Knaresborough’s renowned Big Beats DJ Rory Hoy will performing in the Fan Zone at 2.15pm this Saturday, before rushing straight back to Knaresborough for the Party In The Castle in the evening.

Another local act performing that day will be the Harrogate Theatre Choir at 5pm.

The following weekend when the cycling reaches its climax will see two fantastic Harrogate acts featured.

Saturday, September 28 will feature Harrogate pop-dance sensations Litany, whose single Bedroom racked up 13 million listens, will be playing from 4.50pm.

Litany is the alias of 25 year-old Harrogate songstress Beth Cornell, who formerly working with producer Jake Nicolaide.



Meanwhile, headliners the Pigeon Detectives, have to follow Harrogate’s mighty UK Foo Fighters, who have built up a worldwide reputation and are set to play from 6.05pm As for Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, he will be play a DJ set on Friday, September 27 from 8.30pm.

What Harrogate band UK Foo Fighters think of playing Fan Zone

The lead singer of the UK Foo Fighters, a band which started in Harrogate’s Blues Bar but has become world famous, says it is a real “honour” to be asked to play the Fan Zone during the UCIs.

Jay Apperley, who once sang with the real Foo Fighters, said: “It’s a real honour to be asked to play and we are delighted to be representing Harrogate, Yorkshire, the UK and the Foos themselves

“We can’t wait!”

As part of their national tour UK Foo Fighters will also be playing Leeds on October 4. For tour date info, visit www.ukfoofighters.co.uk

Roads in the finish line area of the #Yorkshire2019 UCI championships in #Harrogate remain closed until after the event on 1 October. Ongoing traffic management is also in place around it to support the championships.

See all traffic management at northyorks.gov.uk/uci-road-world

