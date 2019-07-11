The best of Harrogate at historic Harrogate venue

Harrogate's most historic venue is to host three of Harrogate’s most creative amateur photographers next week who are joining forces to present an exhibition showing off some of the town’s greatest aspects.

Jean Knight, Sylvia Gardiner and Val Healey have teamed up with a professional photographer, Nita Strudwick to put together a photographic event showing the Harrogate district and the surrounding wonderful countryside in all its majestic beauty.

The 50 stunning photographs, which are set to go on show at The Club, which has stood at 36 Victoria Avenue since 1885 with visitors including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, will be for sale to support Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Taking place on Wednesday, July 17, the event will raise funds for this Harrogate charity which does so much for the terminally ill and their loved ones.

The exhibits will be in avariety of different sizes, some of which will be already framed.

The event will also include Mr Malcolm Neesam, the renowned historian and author, who will attend the beginning of each session for 30 minutes to talk about the stories behind some of the photographs on display.

There will also be the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of Mr Neesam’s popular book, Harrogate in 50 Buildings.

Organisers, including Sylvia Bagnall, a member of The Harrogate Club, are grateful for the support of Harrogate Tourist Board, Harrogate Ladies College and Harrogate Borough Council.

They are keen to stress all proceeds will go directly to Saint Michael’s Hospice.

There will be three sessions during the day.

10.30am to 12.30pm

2.30pm to 4.30pm

6.30pm to 8.30pm

Refreshments will be available, including cakes made in house by ‘Terry’, The Club’s own chef.

