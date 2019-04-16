Ten things to do in the Harrogate area

Get out and about this Easter with the help of this guide of ten things to do in the Harrogate, Wetherby, Ripon and Pateley Bridge area.

1. Fairy themed Easter Egg Hunt, Studfold Adventure Trail, Pateley Bridge, April 13-28. Youngsters with a love of fairies and pixies are in for an Easter treat on a nature trail in while hunting for eggs. Studfold Adventure Trail has created a series of new miniature fairy doors in logs along the one mile route that families follow during the Great Studfold Easter Egg Hunt. At the start of the trail kids are given a sheet with 17 nature-related clues. As they romp through the grassland and woods they discover the answers in the large willow nests filled with brightly coloured eggs. There are also go karts, ride on mini tractors and den building. For more information www.studfoldtrails.co.uk

Mascot Race.(1504262AM9)

2. Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, Ripon, April 16-July 14, and October 5 to November 3, 10am-4pm, Tuesdays-Sundays and Bank Holidays. Sculptures have been unveiled among the rhodoendrons at the 45 acre site near Ripon. Artwork, including by Harrogate’s Anna Whitehouse and internationally-renowned artist, Subodh Kerkar, marks a new path that’s been installed to allow visitors to view the rhododendron collections up close for the first time.

3. Easter Family Day, Ripon Racecourse, Thursday April 18. In addition to horseracing, children can enjoy a range of free activities including a mini farm, face painting, balloon modelling and bouncy castles. Entry is free for accompanied under 18s, and adult tickets start from just £6.

4. Pateley Bridge Art Club Spring Exhibition, St Cuthbert’s School Hall, Kings Street, Pateley Bridge, Thursday April 25-Sunday April 28, 10am-5pm. There will be some 100 original works of art on display, including paintings in various media and limited edition hand-produced prints, as well as browsers with unframed works allowing the purchaser to choose their own frames.

5. Family Sunday Raceday, Wetherby Racecourse, Sunday April 28. The Family Sunday Raceday sees fast and furious racing action and lots of additional entertainment for children, including the Guinness World Record Holding Mascot Gold Cup. Tickets start at £8, and accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge.

6. Bestselling Children’s Author Signing, Waterstones, Harrogate, Saturday April 20, 11.30am-2pm. James Nicol will be signing copies of his books and leading pop up activities at the book shop to celebrate the release of the third and final instalment of his bestselling Apprentice Witch trilogy.

7. Illustrator Jane Ray and Saviour Pirotta, author of the Unicorn Prince, Little Ripon Bookshop, Thursday, April 25, 2 and 3.30pm. The pair will run two magical unicorn workshops including crafts, storytelling and more. Spaces are limited, so people are asked to book in advance on 01765 606689 or email: info@littleriponbookshop. Tickets are priced £4 per child.

8. Easter Egg Hunt for CandleLighters children’s cancer charity, Saturday April 20, Whixley, 1pm. Youngsters and families get to meet the Easter Bunny and follow his clues through the village, to end at the Village Hall for refreshments and Easter crafts. The cost is £6 per child or £10 for two children.

9. Harrogate International Youth Festival, Saturday April 20-Tuesday April 23. The 46th festival will open on April 20 with their Easter Parade through the town centre at 11am followed by the four concerts on Saturday evening at the Royal Hall, the big Jazz and Big Band night at the Royal Hall on Sunday April 21, the Choral and Strings concert at Ripon Cathedral on Monday evening (22nd) and the finale concert at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Tuesday April 23.

Children enjoying the racing at Sandown 'Pic Dan Abraham - racingfotos.com 'Sandown 1.9.12

10. Easter Victorian style, Workhouse Museum, Ripon, April 18-19 and 22-26, 11am-3.30pm. Family fun activities over Easter include baking hot cross buns, marbling eggs and rolling eggs, Punch and Judy, and there will be a real Easter bunny to see in the Workhouse Museum. Admission to the activities is included in the usual Museum admission prices. Punch and Judy will be on the Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the Easter bunny will make an appearance on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.