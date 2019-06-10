Soloists Richard and Laura join Harrogate Symphony Orchestra for proms-style concert

Two soloists join Harrogate Symphony Orchestra for its A Very British Proms programme at the Royal Hall on Saturday June 22.

Violinist Richard Fletcher wowed audiences a number of years ago with his performance of Sibelius’s violin concerto.

He combines playing as a leader and soloist with the St Cecilia Orchestra with a busy career as a GP in Ripon.

He is also part of the Dales Ensemble chamber quartet and the leader and director of Pro-musica in Knaresborough.

He studied violin with Jonathan Sparey, of the Fitzwilliam String quartet, and then received the Dora Elizabeth Chappel scholarship to study on the joint course between the Royal Northern College of Music and Manchester University.

He graduated with first class honours before jumping straight into medical training, qualifying as a GP in 2015, whilst keeping a performing career throughout this time.

In keeping with the British theme of the evening, Richard will join the orchestra to perform Vaughan-Williams’ the Lark Ascending

Laura Jackson is also no stranger to the orchestra, delighting the audience at their “Songs from the Shows” concerts two years ago.

Originally from Durham, Laura moved to Yorkshire to study, gaining a BA (Hons) performing arts with music and a PGCE in education from the University of Leeds.

Laura has returned to teaching at Titus Salt School in Bradford, following maternity leave. As well as her classroom teaching, Laura has directed a number of successful choirs and has been musical director and stage director for a variety of musicals including Les Miserables, Fame, Annie, the Wizard of Oz and most Strictly Musicals.

Laura will do the honours for Rule Britannia and Jerusalem and will also perform Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Memory as part of a programme that celebrates the best of British classical music from the past 120 years or so.

As well as the traditional Proms favourites, other treats include Binge’s Watermill, played by the orchestra principal oboist Chris Garbutt, Desert Island Disc’s Sleepy Lagoon, Dr. Finley’s Casebook theme tune, Elizabethan Serenade, Chanson du Matin, Arnold’s 4 Scottish Dances, Howard Blake’s Suite from Agatha and a host of other ear pleasers.

Tickets are selling fast for this event, but there are still seats available via the Harrogate Theatre box office: 01423 502 116.

On line at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

