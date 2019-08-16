Saving best for last at feva fest in Knaresborough

It's the start if the final weekend of this year's feva festival - Knaresborough’s annual Festival of Entertainment and Visual Arts.

The ten days a year may be coming to an end but visitors can still find something going on in every corner of the town from street theatre and open air concerts, to live music and the art trail, not to forget the popular family urban beach at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre which will continue until Sunday, August 25 and its final music event - Mods on the Beach.

In fact, this weekend has two of the most popular annual fixtures of feva - the Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival and the Picnic in the Park.

Handily, both are at the same location - Knaresborough House.

Picnic in the Park presents a fantastic open air music festival in Knaresborough House Gardens.

It's free but you are advised to bring a picnic.

It coincides with the Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival in the same venue with a feast of craft beers and real ales from around the country.

Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival: dates and opening times

Friday 16th August, 7-11pm

Saturday 17th August, noon-11pm

Sunday 18th August, noon-5pm (or whenever the beer runs out)

feva highlight

In another feva highlight tomorrow, Saturday, if you were thrilled by the illusions of John Archer, Ben Hart and Marc Spelmann in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent – then the Frazer Theatre is the place to be.

From eye-popping illusions to comedy mind-reading and children’s magic, there’s fun for all the family as The Conjurors take to the stage with their latest show.

Harrogate Society of Magicians’ recently elected president, Robert Shersby, who has entertained audiences around the county as mind-reading hypnotist, Zen, has no doubt it will be an evening to remember.

He said: "This is the third time in four years we’ve appeared at the Frazer Theatre, and, after two previous sell-out shows – and magic having thrilled so many people on Britain’s Got Talent – there’s never been a better time to watch it live."

The Conjurers' show starts at 7.30pm at Frazer Theatre.

