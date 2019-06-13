Review - 'Secret' gig by Ripon's brilliant Billie Marten

Billed on her social media as a night off, this was actually a secret intimate gig for Billie Marten back in her home town of Harrogate at The Club.

Complete with full band and in the middle of a national tour of the UK, Billie works her way a selection of beautifully crafted songs from her second Sony album Feeding Seahorses By Hand, tracks such as Mice, Blue Sea Red Sea and Cartoon People along with favourites from her debut album including Milk and Honey enthral the appreciative audience hanging on every word.

Interspersed with a little humour, Billie has come a long way in skill and confidence since her recent tour of the USA supporting Snow Patrol.

Closing the show with the brilliant Boxes and for an encore Fish, also the closing track from her latest album.

Factfile: Billie Marten

Ripon’s hugely -talented Billie Marten has been gaining pace as her musical talent has blossomed.

Marten had her own music channel on YouTube at the age of just nine, was discovered by Harrogate-based Ont’ Sofa as a 12-year-old and was then signed by Chess Club Records, a division of Sony Music, at the age of 16.



Aged 17, she was shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2016 award.

Born Isabella Tweddle, Billie actually recorded her debut album while studying for her AS exams at Ripon Grammar School.

